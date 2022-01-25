Packaging Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 25, 2022 12:01 PM ETPackaging Corporation of America (PKG)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Packaging (NYSE:PKG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.06 (+54.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.94B (+13.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PKG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.