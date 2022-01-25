LendingClub Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 25, 2022
- LendingClub (NYSE:LC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (compared to -$0.24 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $246.15M (+224.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.