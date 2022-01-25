New York Community Bancorp Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 25, 2022 12:07 PM ETNYCB, NYCB.PA, NYCB.PUBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (+14.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $338.07M (+4.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NYCB has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.