Nasdaq Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 25, 2022 12:09 PM ETNasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.77 (+10.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $866.46M (+10.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NDAQ has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward.
