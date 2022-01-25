TE Connectivity Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 25, 2022 12:12 PM ETTE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.61 (+9.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.74B (+6.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TEL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.