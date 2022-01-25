RegeneRx highlights research showing Thymosin Beta 4's ability to protect eyes
Jan. 25, 2022 12:17 PM ETRegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (RGRX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCQB:RGRX +7.0%) said Chinese researchers confirmed the ability of Thymosin beta 4 (Tβ4) to protect corneal stromal cells from damage due to ethanol exposure and significantly promote wound healing.
- The company has developed RGN-259 which is a preservative-free eye drop with Tβ4 as the active ingredient. The potential drug has completed three phase 3 trials in patients with dry eye syndrome and is moving through the FDA regulatory process.
- RegeneRx said the research team showed the protective effects of using Tβ4 in both in vivo and in vitro animal models.
- The company noted that ethanol is used in ophthalmic surgeries to sterilize the eye for surgeries such as LASEK and PRK and can cause damage such as cell death, inflammation, and extend healing time.
- "It is always important for independent researchers to confirm original findings and gives additional rationale for the development of RGN-259 for ophthalmic conditions where injury and/or inflammation play critical roles in the healing process and patient discomfort," said RegeneRx's Chief Scientific Officer Allan Goldstein.