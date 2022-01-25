OSHA withdraws private employee vaccine mandate following Supreme Court ruling
Jan. 25, 2022 12:21 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ), PFE, MRNA, NVAXAZN, BNTXBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor20 Comments
- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration ("OSHA") is withdrawing a Biden administration rule that required companies with 100 or more employees to ensure their workers were vaccinated against COVID-19.
- The withdrawal will be formally posted in the Federal Register tomorrow.
- The removal of the private employee mandate follows a Supreme Court decision earlier this month blocking the mandate from taking effect.
- Vaccine stocks: Pfizer (PFE +0.9%), BioNTech (BNTX +1.4%), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +2.0%), Moderna (MRNA -2.4%), AstraZeneca (AZN +0.3%), and Novavax (NVAX -4.0%).
- Last week, a federal judge in Texas blocked a Biden administration vaccine mandate impacting federal employees.
