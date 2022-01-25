Change Healthcare dips despite asset sale report as FTC blocks Aerojet/Lockheed
Jan. 25, 2022 12:24 PM ETChange Healthcare Inc. (CHNG), UNHAJRD, LMTBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) fell 2.3% despite a report that the company is said to be considering asset sales to gain regulatory approval for its sale $8B sale to UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH). UNH fell 1.8%.
- The stock dropped at least partly after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission voted 4-0 to sue to block Lockheed Martin's (NYSE:LMT) planned $4.4B acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD).
- Change Healthcare (CHNG) is working with advisers on potential sale of its payment integrity business, ClaimsXten, according to a Bloomberg report yesterday. ClaimsXten may be valued at more than $1B in a sale. There's no certainty a sale agreement will be struck or that it will be enough to satisfy regulators.
- The divestiture report comes as the transaction has drawn scrutiny from U.S. antitrust regulators. The Information reported in August that the U.S. Dept. of Justice was considering a lawsuit to block the company's sale sale to UnitedHealth (UNH). The DOJ was reportedly evaluating whether UNH may have incentive to block or restrict access of competing insurers to Change Healthcare (CHNG).
- Credit Suisse analyst Jailendra Singh earlier wrote that the Bloomberg report may be a positive read through for getting regulatory approval of the deal. The firm has a neutral rating on Change Healthcare (CHNG).
- "We have always believed that there were remedies to address the market share overlap between the two companies and the only way the deal gets blocked is on the account of “too much” data concentration with one entity (Optum, in this case), which is unprecedented in the healthcare industry," Singh wrote in a not. "If CHNG/UNH are indeed exploring these divestitures, it likely indicates the discussions are moving in the right direction, in our view."
- Last month UNH pushed back the deadline to complete its merger with Change Healthcare (CHNG) to April 5 as it works to gain regulatory approval for the deal. In November, the companies agreed with the Department of Justice to not complete the transaction before Feb. 22.
