Ameriprise Financial Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETAmeriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.70 (+25.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.55B (+11.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.