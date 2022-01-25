Air Liquide to supply semiconductor manufacturing site in Arizona
Jan. 25, 2022 12:29 PM ETL'Air Liquide S.A. (AIQUY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUY -1.2%) announces a long term agreement to supply ultra high purity hydrogen, helium, and carbon dioxide to one of the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturers.
- Air Liquide plans to invest nearly $60M to build, own and operate onsite plants and systems at a new manufacturing site in Phoenix, Arizona, in support of this new agreement.
- This investment illustrates Air Liquide’s ability to meet the stringent, high-purity gas and advanced material needs of semiconductor manufacturers wherever they operate.
- Operations and supply are expected to start in the second half of 2022.