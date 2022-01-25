Will Freeport-McMoRan match Street estimates in Q4 amid high copper prices?

Jan. 25, 2022 1:16 PM ETFreeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

Open cut Mine

shells1/E+ via Getty Images

  • Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Jan. 26, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is $0.91 (+133.3% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $6.48B (+44% Y/Y).
  • The company had posted mixed Q3 results, with better-than-expected earnings but revenue falling short of estimates.
  • At the time, FCX forecast Q4 consolidated sales of 1.025B lbs of copper, 375K oz of gold and 22M lbs of molybdenum. For 2021, it said it expected consolidated sales of ~3.8B lbs of copper, 1.3M oz of gold and 85M lbs of molybdenum.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.
