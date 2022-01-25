Will Freeport-McMoRan match Street estimates in Q4 amid high copper prices?
Jan. 25, 2022 1:16 PM ETFreeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Jan. 26, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.91 (+133.3% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $6.48B (+44% Y/Y).
- The company had posted mixed Q3 results, with better-than-expected earnings but revenue falling short of estimates.
- At the time, FCX forecast Q4 consolidated sales of 1.025B lbs of copper, 375K oz of gold and 22M lbs of molybdenum. For 2021, it said it expected consolidated sales of ~3.8B lbs of copper, 1.3M oz of gold and 85M lbs of molybdenum.
- During Q4, FCX approved a new $3B share repurchase program and the addition of a variable cash dividend.
- Commentary on the ongoing ramp-up at the Grasberg mine - one of the world’s largest copper and gold deposits - in Indonesia will be of particular interest.
- Copper prices, which directly impact FCX stock, saw record highs last year and will likely remain elevated. While a surplus in copper supply is expected this year, demand may outpace supply as more countries shift to greener policies.
SA contributor The Value Portfolio recently wrote with a Buy rating, "Freeport-McMoRan Could Ride Copper Prices To All-Time Highs". The contributor expects FCX to generate reasonable shareholder returns going forward.
FCX has outperformed the S&P 500 index, gaining over 30% in value in the past 1 year.
Over the last 2 years, FCX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.