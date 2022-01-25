BofA trims target on Corning, expecting short-term Display pressures
- Corning (NYSE:GLW) is off 1% alongside news that BofA Securities cuts its price target ahead of an earnings report due in the morning, citing some short-term pressures.
- The bank expects Corning's report to be in line with guidance, though it's modeling toward the lower end.
- It sees Optical growing 11% year-over-year to $1.1 billion amid network demand that's growing higher than pre-pandemic levels and broadband usage, and Life Sciences growing 13% on demand for vials and tubing spurred by COVID-19 vaccines. But in Display, it's expecting a deceleration on lower volume as the company adjusts to reduced utilization from panel makers.
- BofA also expects some pressure to first-quarter guidance, where it's expecting to hear a forecast of about $3.4 billion in revenue. It's cutting gross margin expectations to 35.6% as component costs rise and the supply chain continues to struggle, and sees flat growth in a Display business that should start improving in the second half.
- It's reiterating its Buy rating, though, noting several factors including potential improvement in glass supply demand; ongoing strong Optical demand from 5G/cloud buildouts; "mitigating supply chain challenges through price increases"; upside from growing per-car content; and growth in the larger-TV market.
- Its new model prompts a cut in the target price to $45 from $48, a target that still implies 29% upside.
- Corning is expected to post EPS of $0.52 on revenues of $3.59 billion when it reports tomorrow.