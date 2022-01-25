Shell makes oil and gas find at Namibian offshore well - Reuters

  • Shell (RDS.A +2.4%) has made a significant oil and gas discovery at a closely-watched offshore well in Namibia, potentially prompting a wave of investment in the country, Reuters reports.
  • Namibia's government plans to make an announcement next week on the discovery at the Graff-1 well, where results so far show at least two reservoirs containing as a significant amount of oil and gas, according to the report.
  • Shell owns a 45% stake in the offshore Petroleum Exploration License 39, with a 45% interest held by Qatar Petroleum and 10% held by Namibia's national oil company.
  • Separately, Shell is reshuffling its renewables unit as Elisabeth Brinton says she will step down as executive VP for the group.
  • Her role will not be directly replaced, with Thomas Brostrom named EVP of renewable generation and Steve Hill appointed in charge of energy marketing.
  • Shell stands to provide a very high 10%-plus shareholder yield during 2022 with its combined dividends and share buybacks poised to surge, Daniel Thurecht writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.
