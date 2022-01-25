Shell makes oil and gas find at Namibian offshore well - Reuters
Jan. 25, 2022 12:38 PM ETShell plc (RDS.A), RDS.BBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Shell (RDS.A +2.4%) has made a significant oil and gas discovery at a closely-watched offshore well in Namibia, potentially prompting a wave of investment in the country, Reuters reports.
- Namibia's government plans to make an announcement next week on the discovery at the Graff-1 well, where results so far show at least two reservoirs containing as a significant amount of oil and gas, according to the report.
- Shell owns a 45% stake in the offshore Petroleum Exploration License 39, with a 45% interest held by Qatar Petroleum and 10% held by Namibia's national oil company.
- Separately, Shell is reshuffling its renewables unit as Elisabeth Brinton says she will step down as executive VP for the group.
- Her role will not be directly replaced, with Thomas Brostrom named EVP of renewable generation and Steve Hill appointed in charge of energy marketing.
