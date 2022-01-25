General Dynamics Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 25, 2022 12:43 PM ETGeneral Dynamics Corporation (GD)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Jan. 26, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $3.37 (-3.4% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $10.69B (+2.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.
- SA contributor Justin J. Lee recently wrote with Buy rating, "General Dynamics: Ride Out The Market Volatility", in which he noted that GD has a track record of consistent performance.