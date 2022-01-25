Biostage rebounds after announcing court ruling against insurance carrier
Jan. 25, 2022 12:44 PM ETBiostage, Inc. (BSTG)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Biostage (OTC:BSTG +6.1%) shares have made a comeback after announcing that a Court ordered its medical liability insurance carrier, Medmarc, breached its duty to defend the company in a lawsuit involving a death related to a Biostage Tracheal Implant.
- Biostage (OTC:BSTG) shares slipped as much as ~26% on Monday, recording its biggest intraday loss since August.
- In a lawsuit filed in Sep. 2021, Medmarc had sought to be relieved of its duty to defend and indemnify Biostage (OTC:BSTG) in the litigation. At the time, Medmarc had also stopped paying the defense bills of the company.
- In response, Biostage (OTC:BSTG) has filed for claims against Medmarc for the insurance coverage and forwarded a motion seeking legal intervention for the continuation of payments.
- The Court granted the motion for preliminary injunction and ruled that Medmarc breached its duty to defend the company with its decision to stop the payments. The Court also awarded the legal costs due to Medmarc's breach of the duty to defend.
- The legal win for Biostage (OTC:BSTG) has come only months after the company announced the appointment of David Green as its new CEO.