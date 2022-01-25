Valneva soars 12% amid start of COVID-19 booster vaccination in phase 3 trial
Jan. 25, 2022
- Valneva (VALN +12.8%) started booster vaccinations in adult participants in its phase 3 trial called Cov-Compare.
- The trial extension will evaluate a booster dose of VLA2001 in adults aged 18 and above, who received primary vaccination with two doses of VLA2001, and people aged 30 and above who received two doses of AstraZeneca’s AZD1222.
- The booster shot will be given at least seven months after completion of the primary vaccination series.
- “While we are focused on completing our rolling submissions for initial regulatory approval of VLA2001 in a primary vaccination context, we are working extremely hard in parallel to generate further data for VLA2001 in order to assess the role it could play in a booster context as well," said Valneva Chief Medical Officer Juan Carlos Jaramillo.
- The company said the the booster extension is intended to provide both homologous and first heterologous booster data to complement previous positive phase 1/2 booster results.
- The data is not intended for the initial regulatory approval process which the company expects to finalize in the coming weeks.
- Data from the trial, which is ongoing in the U.K., is expected in Q2.