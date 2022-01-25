Mustang Bio down 9% following IND application hold, continuing rough year

Jan. 25, 2022 12:47 PM ETMustang Bio, Inc. (MBIO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
  • Mustang Bio (MBIO -8.8%) shares have dropped after announcing earlier today that the FDA put a hold on an IND application for a phase 2 study of MB-207 for bubble boy disease.
  • As of yesterday, Mustang shares are down ~75% over the prior 1-year period.
  • The company is also developing MB-107, another gene therapy, for the same condition. Both candidates are the most advanced assets in Mustang's pipeline.
  • In September, Seeking Alpha contributor Biologics gave Mustang a strong buy rating citing the company's progress in CAR T therapies and lentiviral gene therapies.
