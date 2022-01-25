Kimberly-Clark Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 25, 2022 12:48 PM ETKimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Jan. 26, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.25 (-26.0% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $4.9B (+1.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KMB has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.