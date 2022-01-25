CaIAmp up 9% as CEO and CFO adds shares

Jan. 25, 2022 12:50 PM ETCalAmp Corp. (CAMP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • CaIAmp (CAMP +8.5%) gains as the stock sees some insider buying actions for a total purchase value of $200K shares.
  • President and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Gardner buys 24,000 shares at $5.35 each as per the SEC filing dated Jan. 24, 2022. The transaction value amounts to $128.4K, taking Gardner's direct beneficial ownership to 258251 shares.
  • Also, Chief Financial Officer Kurt Binder buys 13,500 shares at $5.38 each on an average. The move takes his direct beneficial ownership to 177,718 shares.
  • Check out company's ownership structure:
  • Earlier, CalAmp plummets on weak Q3 results, price target cuts
