Hot Stocks: XRX, MMM drop on results; ERIC, LOGI rally; BALY gets takeover bid
Jan. 25, 2022 1:24 PM ETXerox Holdings Corporation (XRX), MMMERIC, LOGI, BALYBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- With stocks sagging again after the previous day's ferocious comeback, Tuesday's midday action featured stocks losing ground in the wake of their quarterly reports. Both Xerox (NASDAQ:XRX) and 3M (NYSE:MMM) slipped following their respective earnings releases.
- However, some stocks managed to buck the overall downward trend. Strong quarterly numbers gave a boost to both Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) and Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI).
- Meanwhile, Bally's (NYSE:BALY) expanded its value by nearly a quarter on news of a takeover bid from its biggest shareholder.
Decliners
- Mixed quarterly results put pressure on Xerox (XRX). The company exceeded expectations with its quarterly earnings, but the firm failed to meet estimates for its revenue figure. The top-line amount slipped almost 8% from last year.
- Following the announcement of its quarterly figures, XRX retreated more than 5% in midday trading.
- Meanwhile, 3M (MMM) slipped by about 1% in intraday action, despite quarterly results that nominally beat expectations. Investors worried about stagnant revenue, which edged up about 0.3% from last year to reach $8.6B.
- The company faced supply bottlenecks, a shortage of semiconductors and higher raw material costs. These are all factors investors fear will continue to impact results in the coming quarters.
Gainers
- Ericsson (ERIC) jumped 7% in intraday action following the release of a better-than-expected earnings report. The company benefited from strong 5G demand, even as challenges in China created a headwind.
- Earnings news also gave a lift to Logitech (LOGI). The company surpassed projections with both its top and bottom lines, despite revenue that dipped 2% from last year. LOGI also raised its sales growth forecast for fiscal 2022.
- Bally's (BALY) represented another notable gainer in intraday trading, as a takeover offer sparked a 23% rally. The casino operator said Standard General, its biggest shareholder with a 21% stake in the firm, has made a bid for the rest of the company. The purchase price for the offer is $38 per share.
