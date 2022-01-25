Anthem Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 25, 2022 12:53 PM ETAnthem, Inc. (ANTM)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Jan. 26, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $5.12 (+101.6% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $36.47B (+15.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ANTM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Earlier this month, SA contributor Wolf Report wrote with Hold rating, "Anthem Has 70+% Annualized RoR - Moving To Hold".