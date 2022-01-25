EU approves Prince's deal to buy Ferro after asset sale pledge
Jan. 25, 2022 12:54 PM ETFerro Corporation (FOE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Ferro (FOE -0.2%) bumps off lows of the day on news that Prince International's proposed acquisition of the company won conditional approval from the European Union, which says the company's proposed asset sales will remove antitrust concerns.
- Prince pledges to divest its European porcelain enamel and glass coatings businesses, including facilities in Bruges, Belgium, and Cambiago, Italy, where all its porcelain enamel coatings and glass coatings for supply into the EEA are manufactured, and the company will transfer its production unit of forehearth colorants concentrates in Fenton, U.K., to its production facility in Bruges.
- In May, American Securities-backed Prince agreed to buy Ferro for ~$2.1B in cash.