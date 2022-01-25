Norfolk Southern Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 25, 2022 1:00 PM ETNorfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Jan. 26, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $3.04 and the consensus revenue estimate is $2.82B (+9.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NSC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 4 downward.
- Last week, SA contributor Patrick Doyle wrote with Hold rating, "The Disconnect Between Traffic And Valuation At Norfolk Southern".