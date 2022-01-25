American Express climbs as travel spending improves, buoying credit card stocks

  • American Express (AXP +6.6%), in particular, and credit-card lenders, in general, climb after AmEx's outlook gives investors more confidence that travel & entertainment spending continues to progress.
  • While the company's 2022 EPS guidance appears to be lower than consensus, "we believe investors view these expectations as conservative — thereby supporting th upside moves in the shares today," Evercore ISI analyst John Pancari writes in a note to clients.
  • Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), which reported lower-than-expected Q4 earnings last week, rises 1.8%; Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF), slated to report Q4 results after the closing bell tonight, gains 1.5%; Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), due to report Friday before the market opens, increases 1.5%. By contrast, Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS), set to report Q4 on Thursday morning, falls 1.9%.
  • Pancari notes that management indicates continued improvement in travel & entertainment spending, a key part of AmEx's (NYSE:AXP) business. In the most recent quarter, T&E spending reached 82% of Q4 2019 levels, with U.S. consumer T&E spending exceeding the Q4 2019 level by 8%.
  • "Management noted that 4Q21 travel bookings were up 24% over 2019 levels and up 44% over 2019 levels in the first couple of weeks of January," Pancari points out in a note to clients.
  • Wolfe Research Bill Carcache highlights Q4 revenue, T&E spending, volume growth, and credit quality as exceeding his expectations. The main disappointment was expenses at $9.8B exceeding the consensus of $9.3B, "driving a core PPNR miss of ~5%."
  • Also related to T&E's recovery, AmEx (AXP) expects net interest income to be a tailwind to revenue growth in 2022 and likely in 2023, Pancari says. "Management expects full recovery of travel-related revenues to lag, and represent a tailwind into 2023 — along with international/cross-border travel," he writes.
  • Earlier, American Express (AXP) boosts dividend; 2022 earnings guidance on soft side
