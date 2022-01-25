Hess Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 25, 2022 1:05 PM ETHess Corporation (HES)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Hess (NYSE:HES) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Jan. 26, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.75 (vs. -$0.58 in the prior year quarter) and the consensus revenue estimate is $2B (+40.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HES has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.
