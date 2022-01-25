Automatic Data Processing Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 25, 2022 1:09 PM ETAutomatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, Jan. 26, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.63 (+7.2% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $3.98B (+7.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ADP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Last week, SA contributor Jonathan Weber wrote "Is Automatic Data Processing A Safe Dividend Stock? Yes, But It's Too Pricey", giving the stock Hold rating.