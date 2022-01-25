DOJ antitrust chief says that mergers should be blocked, remedies don't work
Jan. 25, 2022 1:11 PM ETChange Healthcare Inc. (CHNG), UNHBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
- DOJ antitrust chief Jonathan Kanter said he believes that mergers should be blocked if the regulator finds they lessen competition rather than finding a remedy to salvage a deal.
- "I am concerned that merger remedies short of blocking a transaction too often miss the mark. Complex settlements, whether behavioral or structural, suffer from significant deficiencies," Kanter said in a virtual speech last night to the New York State Bar Association/ "Therefore, in my view, when the division concludes that a merger is likely to lessen competition, in most situations we should seek a simple injunction to block the transaction. It is the surest way to preserve competition.
- Kanter's remarks come after the Dept. of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission last week announced plans to review merger guidelines in an attempt to potentially make them stricter. The remarks also come after the FTC earlier sued to block Lockheed Martin's (NYSE:LMT) planned $4.4B purchase of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) and last month the FTC sued to block Nvdia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) planned $40B acquisition of Arm Holdings (ARMHF).
- "Finally, settlements do not move the law forward." Kanter added. "We need new published opinions from courts that apply the law in modern markets in order to provide clarity to businesses. This requires litigation that sets out the boundaries of the law as applied to current markets, and we need to be willing to take risks and ask the courts to reconsider the application of old precedents to those markets."
- Investors are keenly aware of Kanter's comments and his remarks might have contributed to weakness in shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG), which is selling itself to UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), in a deal that is being scrutinized by the DOJ. Change Healthcare shares dropped 2.8% despite a Bloomberg report from last yesterday that the company way considering selling assets to appease regulators.
