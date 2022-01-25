Sasol sees up to 8% drop in full-year chemicals sales volumes

Jan. 25, 2022 1:14 PM ETSasol Limited (SSL)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Sasol (SSL +7.2%) surges to a 52-week high after reporting a 31% rise in H1 revenue for FY 2022 to $4.86B from $3.7B for the year-ago period, helped by higher crude oil prices, refining margins and chemicals prices with increased demand following the easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.
  • Sasol forecasts the strong rise in revenues in its chemicals business, which contributes up to 60% of overall revenues, despite a 12% drop in volumes.
  • The company also guides for a nearly 10% decline in fuel production from its earlier outlook and a 4%-8% drop in chemicals output for the full year ending in June 2022.
  • Chemicals production from its Secunda operations was hit by a plant shutdown and tight supplies of coal, and Sasol says output will remain constrained until mining productivity rates increase and coal stockpiles are restored to targeted threshold requirements.
  • Sasol has turned around from the brink of bankruptcy in March 2020, but Seeking Alpha contributor Opal Investment Research says "performance could continue to suffer amid heightened ESG concerns."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.