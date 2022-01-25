Sasol sees up to 8% drop in full-year chemicals sales volumes
Jan. 25, 2022 1:14 PM ETSasol Limited (SSL)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Sasol (SSL +7.2%) surges to a 52-week high after reporting a 31% rise in H1 revenue for FY 2022 to $4.86B from $3.7B for the year-ago period, helped by higher crude oil prices, refining margins and chemicals prices with increased demand following the easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.
- Sasol forecasts the strong rise in revenues in its chemicals business, which contributes up to 60% of overall revenues, despite a 12% drop in volumes.
- The company also guides for a nearly 10% decline in fuel production from its earlier outlook and a 4%-8% drop in chemicals output for the full year ending in June 2022.
- Chemicals production from its Secunda operations was hit by a plant shutdown and tight supplies of coal, and Sasol says output will remain constrained until mining productivity rates increase and coal stockpiles are restored to targeted threshold requirements.
- Sasol has turned around from the brink of bankruptcy in March 2020, but Seeking Alpha contributor Opal Investment Research says "performance could continue to suffer amid heightened ESG concerns."