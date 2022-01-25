CBO report finds skyrocketing price increases for brand Rx drugs for Medicare, Medicaid

Jan. 25, 2022

  • From 2009-2018, the average net price of brand-name prescription drugs more than doubled for Medicare and increased 47% for Medicaid, according to a new CBO report.
  • In Medicare Part D during the time period, the price of brand-name drugs rose from $149 to $353. For Medicaid, it went from $147 to $218.
  • However, the report found that the average net price of prescriptions actually declined as a result of discounts and rebates. The decline was also attributed to increased use of generic drugs and lower prices for those medicines.
  • The average net price of a prescription declined to $50 in 2018 from $50 in 2018 in Medicare. In Medicaid, it dropped to $48 from $63.
  • In a statement, Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), chairman of the Senate Finance Committee chairman said the report highlights the need for drug pricing reforms. "The average net price for brand-name prescription drugs in Medicare Part D doubled in the last decade – far faster than inflation. It's time to give Medicare the tools to fight back against high prices."
  • Selected drug makers: Eli Lilly (LLY -1.1%), Merck (MRK -0.3%), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY -0.7%), Abbvie (ABBV +0.3%), Pfizer (PFE +1.5%), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +2.5%), and Amgen (AMGN -0.2%).
  • In April, the CBO found that pharma companies have increased R&D spend in recent years.
