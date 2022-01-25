Is Pfizer a buy on the strength of its new COVID-19 pill?
Jan. 25, 2022
- Since Pfizer’s COVID-19 drug Paxlovid was greenlighted for emergency use by US regulators late last year, investors have been speculating as to how much of a driver the pill will be for the company. Is Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) a buy on the strength of its COVID pill?
A New Treatment for COVID
- Paxlovid received emergency use authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration on Dec. 22 for use in people at least 12 years of age who have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus and are at significant risk for developing severe COVID-19.
- The drug, which can be taken by mouth at home, is recommended for use within five days of the onset of symptoms and has been shown in studies to be 89% effective in preventing death or hospitalization from the illness. The treatment calls for 30 pills to be taken over a five-day period.
- Last week, Pfizer announced that studies had shown Paxlovid was also effective against the omicron variant.
Is Pfizer a Buy?
- Pfizer’s shares have slid 11% since the beginning of the year, compared with 9% for the S&P 500 Index. But the stock has risen 41% over the past 12 months, due largely to the success of its COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, that it developed with German biotech company BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX).
- Analysts have been somewhat mixed over whether Pfizer is a buy or hold. Of the 23 analysts tracked by Seeking Alpha over the past 90 days, 8 have the company rated a Strong Buy while another has issued a Buy opinion on the stock. Meanwhile, 13 have rated it a Hold, giving the company an average rating of Buy.
- Seeking Alpha’s Quant rating for Pfizer, meanwhile, shows an impressive 4.95 out of 5, resulting in a Strong Buy rating. Seeking Alpha contributors have also, on average, rated the company a Buy.
- Many analysts see Paxlovid as giving Pfizer a significant boost, at least for the next two years.
- “We expect oral therapies to see both regular use, first by stockpiling by major governments over the course of 2022 and 2023, and then through more traditional commercial distribution beyond that,” said BoA Securities analysts in a note dated Jan. 8, where they also upgraded Pfizer to a Buy.
- BMO Capital Markets recently upped their price target for Pfizer to $76 from $60, noting that they didn’t see Paxlovid’s sales potential as being adequately reflected by the Street.
- BMO hiked their 2022 sales estimates for Paxlovid to $30B from $7B, based on recent comments by Pfizer management, which would push Pfizer’s topline to $110B for the year. BMO noted that the consensus estimate for Paxlovid sales was around $20B for 2022.
Meanwhile, Pfizer has continued to push forward on COVID-19 vaccine development. On Jan. 25, the company announced it and partner BioNTech had started clinical testing of an Omicron-based vaccine candidate.