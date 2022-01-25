Cathie Wood & Warren Buffett can lend guidance to growth and value investing

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) and Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) can help investors evaluate growth and value investing.
  • Wood’s ARKK, which is popular for its position on high growth names and Buffett’s BRK.B, which is well known as a value play when stretched out over a longer period of time individuals will note that Buffett and BRK.B took the slight edge over the COVID-19 pandemic lifetime.
  • Mar. 23, 2020, was the lowest point for the S&P 500 (SP500) since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Using this low point period, market participants will note that ARKK has since returned +81.36% and BRK.B returned +86.31%. See below chart:

  • While both value and growth are important aspects of a portfolio, it's interesting to see how the two instruments played out alongside each other.
  • Wood’s ARKK had a considerable runup through 2020, hitting a peak back on Feb. 16, 2021, at 159.70 per share but has since come down 56.6% to 69.90.
  • Buffett’s BRK.B, on the other hand, has had a relatively simpler and less volatile trajectory. BRK.B experienced a few retracements around 10% but steadily rose since the COVID-19 low.
  • So far in 2022, the innovative exchange traded fund has experienced a decline of 26.9%, and BRK.B has gained 1.2%. To put both returns into perspective, the S&P 500 is -9.4%.
  • ARKK and BRK.B provide a quick snapshot of how growth and value have performed against each other over 22-months.
  • As ARKK remains under pressure with the Nasdaq selling off, see what its counterparty ETF SARK has done.
