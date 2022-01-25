EA has begun work on three new 'Star Wars' videogames

EA Debuts New Games And Products During E3 Game Conference

Christian Petersen/Getty Images News

  • Electronic Arts (EA -2.5%) and Lucasfilm Games have begun work on three new Star Wars games, including a first-person shooter, as it moves that franchise's development to Respawn Studios.
  • Respawn is known for developing Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Now it's taking a key role in new Lucasfilm projects.
  • In particular, a new shooter coming from Respawn indicates that EA won't pursue a new Star Wars: Battlefront 3 game with Dice (makers of Battlefield).
  • Along with the shooter, Respawn will create a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, as well as a turn-based tactical strategy game it will develop in partnership with new studio Bit Reactor.
  • Respawn is hiring up to accelerate work on the projects.
  • EA stock was among the top gainers in large-cap Communications Services stocks last week as merger/acquisition speculation swirls in the industry.
