EA has begun work on three new 'Star Wars' videogames
Jan. 25, 2022
- Electronic Arts (EA -2.5%) and Lucasfilm Games have begun work on three new Star Wars games, including a first-person shooter, as it moves that franchise's development to Respawn Studios.
- Respawn is known for developing Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Now it's taking a key role in new Lucasfilm projects.
- In particular, a new shooter coming from Respawn indicates that EA won't pursue a new Star Wars: Battlefront 3 game with Dice (makers of Battlefield).
- Along with the shooter, Respawn will create a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, as well as a turn-based tactical strategy game it will develop in partnership with new studio Bit Reactor.
- Respawn is hiring up to accelerate work on the projects.
- EA stock was among the top gainers in large-cap Communications Services stocks last week as merger/acquisition speculation swirls in the industry.