Will AT&T Q4 Earnings be boosted by strong subscribers, existing fiber expansion?
Jan. 25, 2022 1:49 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T)VZBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- AT&T (NYSE:T) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $40.45B (-11.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, T has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 6 downward.
- Yesterday, the company boosted its existing fiber in parts of 70+ metro areas around the U.S. to offer 2-Gig and 5-Gig symmetrical upload and download speeds.
- In early January, the company said that it added 880K (+1.3M) monthly paying phone subscribers in Q4 while it ended the year 2021 with 73.8M (+3.2M) global subscribers on its streaming services HBO and HBO Max; it is the highest annual rise in 10+ years.
- With a Buy rating, SA Contributor The Value Portfolio recently wrote how AT&T is undervalued; with many SA Contributors have a buy/bullish rating, SA Author Rating (consensus) stands at Buy.
- In mid-January, Citi added AT&T to its positive catalyst watch list due to its valuation discount as well as "opportunities to improve performance in some of its key segments, generate favorable free cash flow, and monetize additional non-core assets."
- The stock is trading close to its 52-week low while in the past 6-months trading the stock lost 6.4% and past 5-day trading saw a 3.5% loss.
- Peer company, Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) today reported Q4 earnings which topped expectations on top and bottom lines; it also issued upbeat guidance for the coming year.