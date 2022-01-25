Biopharmas need to personalize engagement in competitive oncology landscape - Accenture
Jan. 25, 2022 1:50 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ), PFE, MRK, BMYAMGN, RHHBY, AZNBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Amidst an increasingly competitive landscape, biopharma companies, when interacting with oncologists, need to individualize the experience, according to consulting company Accenture.
- Accenture Life Sciences interviewed 120 oncologists in the U.S. and Germany as part of a new report.
- The results show that for most services, company representatives who deliver support should have a some kind of medical background
- However, peer-to-peer discussions are increasingly in demand. For example, when discussing the best treatment option for a patient or treatments under development, another oncologist is preferred.
- Oncologists tend to want a hybrid of virtual and in-person delivery of services, though oncologists tended to favor group meetings for many services.
- The most popular interactions oncologists want are one-on-one in-person meetings, followed by virtual meetings, and smartphone or tablet-based apps.
- Selected pharmas with oncology products: Merck (MRK +0.4%), Pfizer (PFE +2.0%), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY -0.1%), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +2.7%), AstraZeneca (AZN +1.4%), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY -1.2%), and Amgen (AMGN +0.3%).
