MicroStrategy rises, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust falls as bitcoin decline takes a breather
Jan. 25, 2022
- Most bitcoin (BTC-USD)-related stocks are mixed as the world's largest cryptocurrency trades up on Tuesday, recently changing hands at $37.4K.
- BTC gains 3.2% over the past 24 hours, helping to push up MicroStrategy (MSTR +1.5%), which holds bitcoin (BTC-USD) on its balance sheet.
- In the past year, a comparison of bitcoin (BTC-USD), MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC), and Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT), shows that none of those trades exceeded the S&P 500's 16% gain.
- In today's trading, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC -0.8%), which holds bitcoin, remains weak; it's a different story for ether (ETH-USD), rising 4.6%, and Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCQX:ETHE +0.8%).
- A number of bitcoin miners remain in the red: Riot Blockchain (RIOT -1.3%), Bit Digital (BTBT -6.8%), CleanSpark (CLSK -3.6%), SOS (SOS -1.0%), and HIVE Blockchain (HIVE -0.8%). Those managing to rise include: Marathon Digital (MARA +0.1%), Hut 8 (HUT +1.5%), Bitfarms (BITF +1.0%), and BIT Mining (BTCM +2.6%).
- Operating efficiency may be the deciding factor in which miners prevail, according to a Bloomberg article. Miners with older equipment, making up ~23% of computers supporting the network, are close to the point where they wouldn't be able to cover electricity costs, Bloomberg said, citing BitOoda research.
- Energy costs are also crucial. Those miners that aren't highly efficient or that have more expensive power contracts could be acquired or pushed out of business, Matt Schultz, executive chairman of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) told Bloomberg. "When oil prices drop, the less efficient producers in West Texas shut down," he said. "Same thing is happening here."
