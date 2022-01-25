Meat companies are asked by Congress for more info on pricing decisions
- The high prices of meat products is being looked at by politicians again. The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee on economic and consumer policy sent a request to Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), JBS Foods, National Beef and Seaboard Corporation (NYSE:SEB) for information on rising prices and profits. The letter argues that recent earnings reports work against the argument from meat companies that higher input costs account for the higher pricing as net profit margins have shot up over 300% since the start of the pandemic.
- Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi is leading the charge in tracking down details on price increases for beef, pork and chicken products.
- "Meat prices are the single biggest contributor to the rising cost of food that consumers eat at home. Over the past year, beef prices have risen nearly 19%, pork prices have increased by 15%, and poultry prices have gone up by almost 10% - all while large meat companies have raked in enormous profits and made huge payouts to shareholders and top executives."
