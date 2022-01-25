Nevro extends slide as company slams FDA approval of rival therapy from Medtronic
Jan. 25, 2022 2:04 PM ETNevro Corp. (NVRO), MDTBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Following a decline of more than 16% on Monday, Nevro (NVRO -2.2%) continues to trade lower after its management responded to the FDA’s approval of Medtronic’s (NYSE:MDT) spinal cord stimulation (SCS) therapy for chronic pain linked to diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN).
- CEO Keith Grossman notes that the company’s SENZA-PDN study used in the FDA approval of its spinal cord stimulation system for the indication was the largest prospective SCS trial focused on this category of patients.
- Instead, Medtronic (MDT) has only reintroduced only two European studies, one of which did not even use its products, the company said. “Unfortunately, these much smaller trials provide no new evidence to further advance the field, drive adoption or expand payer coverage.” Nevro’s (NYSE:NVRO) Chief Medical Officer, Dr. David Caraway, remarked.
- Contrasting the results of SENZA-PDN with Medtronic’s (MDT) Slangen study used in its SCS approval, Nevro (NVRO) said that the former randomized 216 patients with 113 patients assigned to the SCS arm, while the latter randomized only 36 patients with 22 assigned to the SCS group.
- “…We are disappointed in the disparity of standards supporting these two FDA approvals," Dr. Caraway added.
- Read: Last week, Nevro (NVRO) announced that the FDA expanded the labeling for its Senza Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) system permitting its use as a treatment for non-surgical refractory back pain.