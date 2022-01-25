Is Peloton a buy after bouncing off its lows?
Jan. 25, 2022 2:07 PM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)By: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) spent most of 2021 shedding the gains the exercise equipment maker piled on during the pandemic surge of at-home workouts. This decline has continued in the early part of 2022 amid ongoing concern about demand for the company's iconic exercise bike. But now that the stock has bounced off a recent low, has PTON become a buy?
A Short Ride Down
- In March of 2020, just as the pandemic was set to unleash its massive economic disruptions, PTON traded below $24 a share. With COVID restrictions coming into force and closing workout centers, demand for the company's products skyrocketed. So did the firm's share price.
- By early 2021, the stock briefly topped $170, reaching an all-time peak of $171.09 before beginning a long stair-step decline through the rest of the year. The slide continued in early 2022, spurred lower last week by a report that PTON had halted production of its bikes and treadmills due to soft demand.
- In response to this latest sign that consumers had shifted away from their pandemic workout habits, shares of Peloton (PTON) plunged another 24% in a single day. During that sell-off, which took place on Jan. 20, the stock also reached a 52-week low of $23.25.
- This level generally represented a round trip back to its pre-pandemic trading price. At the same time, it marked an 86% retreat from its one-time high, set just over one year before.
Is Peloton a Buy?
- In the days since Jan. 20, PTON has stabilized off its lows. In Tuesday's midday action, the stock has shown significant weakness after posting gains in the previous couple of sessions. The stock dropped about 9% in midday action to reach a level of $26.90 at around 1:45 p.m. ET.
- Still, this level marked a nearly 16% improvement from its intraday 52-week low set less than a week before. Given this bounce, has PTON reached a bottom? Does it now represent a buying opportunity after a year of dramatic declines?
- Wall Street analysts still have hope. Of the 29 analysts tracked by Seeking Alpha, only one currently has a Sell rating on the stock. At the same time, 15 experts have given PTON a Buy or Strong Buy opinion. Another 13 see shares as a Hold at this point. All told, this equates to a mild Buy recommendation from the Street.
- However, Seeking Alpha contributors have a less optimistic view of PTON's prospects. Of 15 authors writing about the stock in the last 90 days, seven have recommended a Sell or a Strong Sell. Only five have issued a Buy opinion.
- At the same time, quantitative analysis points to ongoing weakness for the stock. SA's Quant Ratings have a dismal 1.14 score for PTON. That includes a D grade for valuation, a D- for profitability and an F for growth.
- For more details on PTON's future, you can read a bullish take from SA contributor Luke Emerson. However, fellow contributor Michael Wiggins De Oliveira disagrees, arguing that the company has gotten caught in a perfect storm.