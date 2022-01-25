White House briefs market on plans to sanction Russia--no plans to sanction energy
Jan. 25, 2022 2:15 PM ET By: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- Senior White House officials hosted a call this morning to discuss plans to deter Putin from invading Ukraine, as well as plans to help Europe navigate the risk of a more acute energy crisis.
- There is no plan to sanction Russia's energy exports, per the briefing - as per speculation, it seems the White House view is that sanctioning Russian oil and gas exports would be more painful for the West than for Putin.
- What the White House will do is impose "novel export controls"--said another way, the White House will work with allies to stop exporting products to Russia; restrictions would curtail Russia's ability to import software, technology and tooling from European and American allies.
- Separately, the White House outlined plans to assist Europe in the event Russia "weaponized energy exports."
- The White House has identified that ~100 billion cubic meters (NYSEARCA:BCM) of gas can flow through Ukraine, though only ~40BCM is flowing currently; the White House thinks it can coordinate with global allies to offset some portion of the Ukrainian transport capacity.
- Interestingly, Russia exports ~175BCM of gas to Europe under normal conditions, suggesting Putin would be in the drivers seat if willing to shut export volumes through pipes outside of Ukraine.
- With no plans from the White House to sanction energy exports, and with Putin operating under some form of "export control" since 2014, it's unclear how much of a deterrent new sanctions would be; interestingly, it appears there is more concerned with Russia weaponizing energy, than the West restricting Putin's primary source of income.