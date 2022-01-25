Wave Life Sciences' FTD, ALS clinical program to get investment from 2 organizations
Jan. 25, 2022 2:23 PM ETWave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) and the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD) have partnered to support Wave Life Sciences' (WVE +2.7%) FOCUS-C9 phase 1b/2a trial of WVE-004 as a potential treatment for C9orf72-associated frontotemporal degeneration (C9-FTD) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (C9-ALS).
- The partnership provides an investment from ADDF and AFTD which will support the evaluation of fluid biomarkers, functional assessments, and digital biomarkers in FOCUS-C9, potentially leading to clinically meaningful endpoints to inform development of treatments for FTD.
- The organizations made the decision following a review of Wave's clinical research application for the Treat FTD Fund, which supports the development of new medicines to treat FTD.