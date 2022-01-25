EPA planning tougher new rules to target power plant pollution - WSJ
Jan. 25, 2022 2:30 PM ET By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- The Environmental Protection Agency is preparing tougher regulations on pollution from electric utility plants, Administrator Michael Regan tells the Wall Street Journal, as part of President Biden's plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions.
- Regan says the EPA wants to roll out new proposals in a more coordinated approach to regulate the power sector, using the agency's broad powers to oversee air and water pollution as well as wastewater disposal, with a particular interest in stricter air quality standards for mercury and other toxic pollutants as well as new restrictions on wastewater generated by power plants.
- "It's much more than just a carbon strategy," Regan says. "If we're going to protect people and communities and the environment and the planet, we have to do all of the above."
- In response, Louis Finkel of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Assocation says an onslaught of new rules could raise the cost of power to business and consumers if not implemented carefully.
