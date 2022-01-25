Corning Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 25, 2022 2:31 PM ETCorning Incorporated (GLW)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Corning (NYSE:GLW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.59B (+7.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.
- Over the last 2 years, GLW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- BofA Securities cuts its price target ahead of an earnings report due in the morning on Wednesday, citing some short-term pressures.
- It adds up to the Deutsche Bank's downgraded stance as the investment firm believes earnings estimates are too high in the near term. Analyst Matthew Niknam lowered his rating to hold, but kept his $41 price target.
- In Q3, the company reported lower production levels in the automotive industry due to the semiconductor chip shortage, reducing sales by $40M.
- Corning clearly stated its Q4 profitability is expected to decline slightly on a sequential basis due to further reductions in automotive industry-related sales and lower Corning Gorilla Glass sales following large product launches by customers.
- That underscores the guidance of core sales to be in the range of $3.5B-$3.7B for the quarter vs. consensus of $3.59B with core EPS in the range of $0.50 to $0.55 vs. consensus of $0.52.
- Earlier today, the company announced an exclusive supply and technology deal with West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) that will see significant investment to expand Corning's Valor Glass technology to enable advanced injectable drug packaging and delivery systems for the pharmaceutical industry.
- The appointment of company's new CFO Edward Schlesinge is to come into effect from Feb. 18, 2022.
- On the Seeking Alpha Ratings Summary, Wall Street analysts flag Buy, same as SA Authors. Quant rates the stock on Hold.