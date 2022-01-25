Benioff-backed Domain Money raises $33M in funding round
- Domain Money, a new company by the former head of product at Marcus by Goldman Sachs, said it raised $33M in a new funding round.
- Domain Money, which describes itself as a wealth-building platform focused on stocks and crypto, raised the funding from investors including Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, Bessemer Venture Partners, Maveron, RRE Ventures, SV Angel and Joe Lonsdale, a well known VC investor and co-founder of Palantir (NYSE:PLTR).
- "Investors are looking for access to diverse asset classes, along with security, transparency, and the power to be in control of their finances," Domain Money CEO Adam Dell said in a statement. "We developed Domain Money to provide investors a sophisticated, intuitive, and holistic platform to invest in crypto, not as a novelty, but as a core component of their portfolios."
- Domain Money looks to be entering a space where it will compete with Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD), Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), Israel-based financial services firm eToro (NASDAQ:FTCV), WeBull Financial as well as more traditional online brokerages like Morgan Stanley's (NYSE:MS) E-Trade, Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) and Fidelity.
- Domain Money's actively managed investment strategies comprise both stocks and crypto and are managed by an investment team that comes out of Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Bridgewater Associates. Dell is the brother of Michael Dell.
- The new company's advisory team includes Domain Money is advised by a team of industry-leading experts, including Elisha Wiesel, former CTO of Goldman Sachs and Christopher Giancarlo, former Chairman of the Commodities Futures Trading Commission.
- News of the fundraising was earlier reported by the New York Times.
