Tencent Holdings edges south after blacklisting 13 companies in fraud probe

Jan. 25, 2022 2:41 PM ETTencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY), BABA, JD, DIDIKWEB, BIDU, WB, BABBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor1 Comment

Building of TENCENT company in Shenzhen, China

Nikada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Chinese technology stocks were mixed in afternoon trading, Tuesday, with the sector highlighted by a report that Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) blacklisted more than a dozen companies last year.
  • According to CNBC, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) said it blacklisted 13 companies, and fired 70 employees in 2021 as part of a crackdown on graft by the Chinese social media and gaming company. The cases reportedly involves bribery and embezzlement, and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) said it will no longer work with the blacklisted companies and has reported some of the fired employees to public authorities in China.
  • Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) shares rose 1.2% Tuesday afternoon. Among other notable Chinese tech companies, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) was off by 0.6%, Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) and Bilibili each rose 1.1%, Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was up by almost 2%, JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) edged up by 1% and the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) remained at its breakeven point.
  • Chinese ride-sharing giant DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) slumped more than 7% on no apparent company news. On Monday, DiDi shares lost ground, and the rest of the Chinese tech sector was caught up in a wild day of broad market swings.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.