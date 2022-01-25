United Microelectronics plunges as Nomura downgrades despite earnings beat

CPU and Computer chip concept

MF3d/E+ via Getty Images

  • United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) shares fell on Tuesday after Nomura downgraded the stock following an 18-month rally and fourth-quarter earnings that beat estimates, noting shares are likely to "consolidate" for a while.
  • Nomura Instinet analyst Aaron Jeng lowered his rating to neutral and cut his price target to TWD70 or $2.50 per share, noting that the company has made a "significant transformation" after undergoing a decade of struggling profitability, but now that the company has focused on boosting return on invested capital, it's likely that shares will remain flat until the "post-peak" visibility for the semiconductor industry gets gets clearer.
  • "Over the past few quarters, despite market concerns, we remained positive on the semi up-cycle and UMC’s margin up-trend through 2021," Jeng wrote in a note to clients.
  • The analyst added that the up-cycle, which happened in March 2021, is expected to last beyond the first-quarter of 2022, but price hikes will start to slow down in the first-half of the year and supply chains should be more flush than they are currently.
  • "As such, we downgrade UMC to Neutral, as we believe consensus earnings upward revisions are likely near the peak while cycle risks take time to become clear," Jeng added.
  • United Microelectronics (UMC) shares are down more than 5% to $10.30 on 13 million shares, 50% above its normal average daily volume of just over 8 million shares.
  • Earlier on Tuesday, United Microelectronics (UMC) said it earned 24 cents a share on $2.14 billion in revenue, up 30.5% year-over-year. The company also raised its foundry growth estimate for 2022 to 20% year-over-year, Nomura noted.
