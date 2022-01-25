Boeing Q4 Earnings: Commercial aircrafts deliveries, orders, positive analyst ratings
Jan. 25, 2022 2:46 PM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.19 (compared to -$15.25 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $16.66B (+8.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BA has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward.
- The company said it will invest another $450M in its Wisk flying taxi joint venture with Google co-founder Larry Page to develop small, pilotless aircraft for short passenger hops in and around cities.
- In 2021, Boeing reported 909 gross orders which is more than its total for the previous two years combined and outpacing Airbus for the first time in three years.
- Q4 Boeing's commercial airplanes programs reported 99 total deliveries, lifting aircraft deliveries for FY to 340 compared to 157 in 2020.
- With the U.S. administration spending significantly on the nation’s defense over the recent years, Boeing’s defense and space unit has been witnessing solid order flow from the Pentagon, NASA and Congress for its various products.
- Bernstein added Boeing in its top stock in the aerospace and defense sector; analyst Douglas Harned says, "Boeing is all about the status of the MAX and the 787 and how prospects are seen for deliveries of each."
- In mid-January, Boeing indicated that MAX jet could return to service in China as soon as this month.
- Consensus from Bloomberg cited by Cityindex indicated that analysts believe deliveries will continue to grow this year and forecast Boeing will ship 121 commercial aircraft in 1Q22 and expect it to deliver 613 of them over 2022 as a whole.
- Wall Street Analysts rating stands at Buy.