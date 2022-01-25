Despite lower severity of cases, Omicron surge can still strain hospitals - CDC
Jan. 25, 2022 2:47 PM ETHCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA), SGRY, THC, CYHSEM, UHSBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- A rise in hospitalizations during the Omicron phase of the pandemic can still overwhelm the hospital systems despite the lower severity of cases, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a report Tuesday.
- After studying national data from Dec. 2020 to Jan. 2022, the federal agency notes that, during the Omicron period, the percentage of inpatient beds used for COVID treatments climbed to 20.6%, up from 13.4% in summer’s delta peak and 17.2% in the last winter’s surge.
- Meanwhile, the percentage of deaths among hospitalized COVID-19 patients stood at 7.1% during the Omicron phase, compared to 12.9% and 12.3% in Winter and Delta surges, respectively. However, the agency warns that the daily average of deaths remains substantial.
- “This underscores the importance of national emergency preparedness, specifically, hospital surge capacity and the ability to adequately staff local health care systems,” CDC noted. It also highlights the importance of vaccinations and other preventative measures to prevent COVID-19 infections, severe disease, and deaths.
- Amid staffing issues and Omicron-driven concerns on hospital capacity, the leading hospital operators in the U.S., such as HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY), Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC), and Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM), have dropped in value this year. However, Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) and Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) have outperformed, as shown in this graph.