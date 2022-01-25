Russian finance ministry official objects to central bank crypto ban

  • Ivan Chebeskov, the head of the financial policy department at Russia's Ministry of Finance, opposes the central bank's consideration to ban cryptocurrencies.
  • "We need to regulate, not ban," Chebeskov says in a release.
  • Remember that Russia's central bank recently proposed a ban on the use and mining of digital tokens in the country due to financial stability risks. The bank is waiting for feedback on its report until March 1.
  • Chebeskov has prepared a set of proposals and is waiting for the government to evaluate it, he notes. Rather than banning cryptos outright, "we need to let these technologies develop," he adds.
  • Recall that the Indian government also recently came out to say that it will ban cryptos as a payment method, though it could be held as an asset. China declared crypto transactions illegal last year as well.
  • In the crypto world, bitcoin (BTC-USD +3.1%) flirts with $37K per token, while ethereum (ETH-USD +4.1%) shows some resistance at the $2.5K level. Crypto-related stocks are trading mixed so far on Tuesday, including: MGT Capital Investments (OTCQB:MGTI), Riot Blockchain (RIOT -1.1%), MicroStrategy (MSTR +1.5%), SOS (SOS -0.1%), Coinbase (COIN -0.2%), Galaxy Digital (OTCPK:BRPHF +0.6%), Bit Digital (BTBT -4.8%) and Bitfarms (BITF +3.1%).
