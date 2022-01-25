Plains All American upped at Bernstein on higher chance of Permian tightening

pipeline,storage tanks and buildings of a refinery - industrial plant for fuel production

industryview/iStock via Getty Images

  • Plains All American Pipeline (PAA +4.3%) and Plains GP Holdings (PAGP +3.9%) power higher after Bernstein upgrades both names to Outperform from Market Perform with $14.50 price targets, citing faster than expected growth in Permian Basin production in late 2021.
  • Bernstein's Jean Ann Salisbury also sees a reasonably high likelihood that 1-2 crude pipelines will convert to natural gas or something else, removing as much as 1M bbl/day of capacity, which she thinks would be worth $3/share to PAA.
  • Salisbury says Plains' 2022 guidance could disappoint due to the loss of intrabasin barrels as W2W starts up, and would be buyers on any weakness around the guidance.
  • Plains All American likely will raise distributions this year, with a possible 10%-plus yield, Daniel Thurecht writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
