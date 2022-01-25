Plains All American upped at Bernstein on higher chance of Permian tightening
Jan. 25, 2022 2:57 PM ETPlains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA), PAGPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Plains All American Pipeline (PAA +4.3%) and Plains GP Holdings (PAGP +3.9%) power higher after Bernstein upgrades both names to Outperform from Market Perform with $14.50 price targets, citing faster than expected growth in Permian Basin production in late 2021.
- Bernstein's Jean Ann Salisbury also sees a reasonably high likelihood that 1-2 crude pipelines will convert to natural gas or something else, removing as much as 1M bbl/day of capacity, which she thinks would be worth $3/share to PAA.
- Salisbury says Plains' 2022 guidance could disappoint due to the loss of intrabasin barrels as W2W starts up, and would be buyers on any weakness around the guidance.
- Plains All American likely will raise distributions this year, with a possible 10%-plus yield, Daniel Thurecht writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.