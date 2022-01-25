Burcon NutraScience files more patents for sunflower seed protein technology
Jan. 25, 2022 3:01 PM ETBurcon NutraScience Corporation (BRCN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Burcon NutraScience (BRCN -8.6%) expands its intellectual property portfolio through new patent fillings.
- The company focused on the development of plant-based proteins for foods and beverages said Tuesday it has filed 5 additional US patent applications covering technologies for the production of sunflower seed protein and pulse proteins.
- "With our pea and canola proteins now being produced and sold, we are turning our focus to the potential economic opportunity presented by high-value proteins from sunflower and other agricultural sources for future commercialization," comments CEO Johann F. Tergesen.
- Earlier (Jan. 10), Burcon announces CEO transition